Markstrom stopped 22 of 25 shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Markstrom had a relatively quiet start to the contest, though the Avalanche upped the pressure in the third period. The win was the Flames' first in a season-opening game since 2009. The 32-year-old netminder posted a career-high 37 wins, nine of them shutouts, in 63 games last season, and he can be expected to start a large share of the Flames' games going forward. After taking down the defending champions, Markstrom will likely face the rival Oilers -- who gave him problems in the playoffs -- on Saturday.