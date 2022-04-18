Markstrom is expected to be between the pipes against Chicago on the road Monday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Markstrom has appeared in 12 of the Flames' last 13 contests and is showing no sign of slowing down despite the team having already secured its spot in the playoffs. With a league-high nine shutouts this season, the 32-year-old netminder could be in line for a Vezina Trophy nomination at the end of the season.