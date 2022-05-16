Markstrom stopped 26 of 28 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars in Game 7.

Markstrom was relatively unchallenged compared to his counterpart in the other net, as Jake Oettinger stopped 64 of 67 shots. When called upon, Markstrom made the saves he needed to, buying enough time for Johnny Gaudreau to send the Flames thru to the second round in overtime. Markstrom finished the first round with just 11 goals allowed on 192 shots, good for a .943 save percentage. The Flames' second round series versus their provincial rivals, the Oilers, begins Wednesday.