Markstrom was pulled Saturday after allowing four goals on 12 shots in a 5-0 loss to Detroit.
Markstrom allowed two in the first period and then another two in a 1:29 span early in the second. This was a night that should be simply put out to the curb and forgotten. Markstrom is an elite performer who continues to hear his name swirling as a possible trade chip. That has to be wearing him a bit thin. He will bounce back.
