Markstrom allowed three goals on 12 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Sabres on Thursday.

The Sabres' speed shocked the Flames, and Markstrom's early-season struggles were evident in the opening frame. Dan Vladar finished the contest decently, but the offense couldn't catch up. Markstrom was spared the loss this time, but he's now allowed eight goals on just 58 shots in his three outings, despite posting a 2-0-0 record. The 32-year-old could just need some time to settle in, and he's still expected to start roughly twice a week, but fantasy managers will want him to get on track soon. The Flames have a tough test ahead with the Hurricanes paying a visit Saturday.