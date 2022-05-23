Markstrom stopped 30 of 34 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 3.

Markstrom held the fort in the first period, but it came tumbling down at the hands of the Oilers' top line in the second. Dan Vladar played the third period and made seven saves, though the Oilers were more intent on protecting their lead than pushing for more. Markstrom's woes against the Oilers are becoming more noticeable -- he's allowed 15 goals in three games in this series, and it's fair to question if he'll be allowed to play through the slump or if head coach Darryl Sutter will turn to Vladar for the start in Tuesday's Game 4.