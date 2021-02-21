Markstrom surrendered five goals on 15 shots in Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Oilers.

For his second straight appearance, Markstrom was pulled, this time after Connor McDavid shredded him for five points. The 31-year-old Markstrom has seen his ratios devolve to a 2.87 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 15 games. He's allowed 15 goals in his last four appearances, so something's off with his game. David Rittich wasn't much better Saturday, but he could get more playing time if Markstrom doesn't sort things out soon.