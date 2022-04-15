Markstrom allowed four goals on 17 shots before he was replaced by Dan Vladar in the second period in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights took control with three goals in a span of 4:19 during the second period, which ended Markstrom's night. It's the second game in a row the 32-year-old goalie's been pulled from. Unlike Tuesday's game versus the Kraken, the Flames couldn't get him off the hook this time. Markstrom is at 34-15-8 with a 2.24 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 59 appearances. He'll match his career high in games played with his next outing, which could be as soon as Saturday versus the Coyotes.