Markstrom allowed three goals on 15 shots in two periods of Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

Markstrom wasn't sharp in this contest, and head coach Darryl Sutter inserted Dan Vladar for the third period. The move worked, as the Flames rallied from a two-goal deficit to get the win. This spared Markstrom from taking a loss -- he remains at 34-14-8 with a 2.19 GAA and a .924 save percentage in 58 appearances this season. The Flames have a tougher matchup Thursday at home against the Golden Knights.