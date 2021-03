Markstrom gave up four goals on 23 shots in two periods of Monday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.

Markstrom was pulled for performance reasons, with David Rittich tending the twine in the third period. Monday marked a fourth straight loss for Markstrom, and he's allowed 11 goals in those games. The 31-year-old goalie dropped to 12-12-2 with a 2.94 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 26 contests. The Swede will need to turn things around soon as the Flames' playoff hopes dim by the day.