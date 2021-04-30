Markstrom made 30 saves on 31 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.
The only goal against Markstrom came on a first-period shot by James Neal. The 31-year-old Markstrom improved to 18-17-2 with a 2.68 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 37 appearances. The Swede will likely be in goal again for Saturday's rematch with the Oilers, and fantasy managers will want a similar performance.
More News
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Starting in Edmonton•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Little help in loss•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Guarding cage Monday•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Sharp against Montreal•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Starting again Saturday•
-
Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Success versus Habs continues•