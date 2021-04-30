Markstrom made 30 saves on 31 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

The only goal against Markstrom came on a first-period shot by James Neal. The 31-year-old Markstrom improved to 18-17-2 with a 2.68 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 37 appearances. The Swede will likely be in goal again for Saturday's rematch with the Oilers, and fantasy managers will want a similar performance.