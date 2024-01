Markstrom (lower body) will be available for Tuesday's matchup against St. Louis, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Markstrom will return from a three-game absence, so Dustin Wolf was sent back to AHL Calgary on Sunday. The 33-year-old Markstrom has a 13-11-2 record this season with one shutout, a 2.59 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 26 appearances. Calgary has not confirmed a starter yet for Tuesday's contest.