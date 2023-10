Markstrom kicked aside 26 of the 28 shots he faced in Friday's 3-1 road loss against the Blue Jackets.

Markstrom allowed just two goals for the second consecutive start, but he has no wins to show for his efforts. He has now 0-2-1 across the past three outings despite a respectable 2.66 GAA and .899 save percentage. The Flames are back at it Sunday afternoon on the road against the Red Wings.