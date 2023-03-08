Markstrom stopped the 40 shots he faced through overtime in Tuesday's 1-0 shootout victory over Minnesota.

Markstrom posted his first shutout of the season and the 18th of his career. He improved to 17-17-8 with a 2.89 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 44 contests this season. Markstrom was working through a rough patch with a 1-4-1 record, 3.35 GAA and .881 save percentage over his previous six games. That poor stretch included the 33-year-old allowing three goals on 33 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Wild on Saturday.