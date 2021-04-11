Markstrom posted a 17-save shutout in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Oilers.

Markstrom wasn't overly challenged Saturday, and he received plenty of goal support. The 31-year-old snapped his six-game losing streak with the win. He improved to 13-14-2 with a 2.91 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 29 outings. Fantasy managers will hope this is the start of a rebound toward his career norms after a lengthy run of poor play from Markstrom.