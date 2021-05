Markstrom gave up one goal on 25 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Markstrom allowed a goal to Matthew Highmore 1:02 into the game, but the Swedish goalie was perfect after that. The 31-year-old Markstrom has a 20-19-2 record with a 2.62 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 41 contests. The Flames' last three games are all against the Canucks, although it remains to be seen how often Markstrom is deployed with nothing but pride on the line.