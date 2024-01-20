Markstrom (lower body) is expected to dress as Dan Vladar's backup Saturday against the Oilers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom had missed Calgary's last three contests on the heels of a three-game winning streak, where he allowed just six goals on 99 shots. The 33-year-old Markstrom appears healthy enough to at least back up Vladar on Saturday, lining him up for a home start Tuesday versus St. Louis. Markstrom is 13-11-2 this season with a .912 save percentage and 2.59 GAA.