Markstrom (finger) will patrol the home crease Monday against Florida, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Markstrom, who was activated from injured reserve Sunday, will return from a seven-game absence because of a fractured finger. In 16 games this season, he has provided a 6-8-2 record with a 2.94 GAA and an .896 save percentage. Florida is tied for 19th in the league this campaign with 3.00 goals per contest.