Markstrom (upper body) will guard the road net Tuesday against Montreal.

Markstrom will return to crease after missing the past two games due to an upper-body issue. Calgary also sent Dustin Wolf, who was up with the big club on an emergency basis, back to the minors Tuesday. Markstrom has a 2-6-1 record with a 2.91 GAA and an .896 save percentage through nine games this season. The Canadiens sit 23rd in the league this campaign with 2.87 goals per contest.