Markstrom made 45 saves in a 4-0 victory over Pittsburgh on Thursday.

It was his second shutout in his last three starts and 10th of his career. Markstrom has allowed just a single goal on 107 shots since the Ducks potted the OT winner on Oct. 18. His start is mind boggling and he stopped a number of high-quality chances Thursday. Plug him in and reap the rewards.