Markstrom (lower body) is expected to start on the road against Vancouver on Saturday, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

It will be Markstrom's first appearance since March 9. He has a 22-17-2 record, 2.68 GAA and .910 save percentage across 41 outings in 2023-24. The 34-year-old's first assignment back figures to be a difficult one -- the Canucks rank fifth offensively with 3.50 goals per game. Now that Markstrom is healthy, he will likely receive the bulk of the starts because Dan Vladar (hip) won't play again this season. Dustin Wolf, who featured in all of Calgary's past five contests, will slide into the backup role.