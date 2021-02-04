Markstrom is slated to tend the twine on the road for Thursday's meeting with Winnipeg, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Markstrom will be back between the pipes after getting the night off versus Winnipeg on Monday. In his previous two contests, the 31-year-old netminder posted a 2-0-0 record with a 1.44 GAA. Given backup David Rittich's struggles, Markstrom could see a heavy dose of starts this season.
