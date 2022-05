Markstrom will protect the road goal in Tuesday's Game 4 versus the Oilers, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.

Markstrom has been woeful against the Oilers, but he'll get another chance to snap out of his slump in a pivotal Game 4. He's allowed 15 goals on 102 shots through the first three contests, which gives an .853 save percentage. With Chris Tanev (undisclosed) on track to return, he may have at least a little more defensive support.