Markstrom is slated to guard the home net versus Dallas on Wednesday, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Markstrom won his season-opening start, but since then he's posted a 0-5-1 record, 2.86 GAA and .897 save percentage in six outings. Dallas is in a three-way tie for 18th offensively with 3.00 goals per game, but the Stars' strong goaltending has propelled them to a 5-1-1 start. Markstrom struggled against Dallas last year, stopping just 49 of 59 shots (.831 save percentage) over two contests.