Markstrom turned aside 30 of 32 shots in a 5-2 win over Montreal on Saturday.

Markstrom enjoyed a stellar performance on the way to his second consecutive victory against the Canadiens, allowing just a Nick Suzuki rebound goal in the first period and a Tyler Toffoli power-play strike in the second. Markstrom, who improved to 17-16-2 with a 2.75 GAA and .903 save percentage, will likely be back between the pipes Saturday for the series finale against the Habs.