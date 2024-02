Markstrom made 21 saves in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

The veteran netminder very nearly recorded his second straight shutout, but Pavel Zacha spoiled it with a power-play tally early in the third period. Markstrom still came away with his 15th win of the season, and the All-Star break did little to derail his momentum -- in nine starts since the beginning of January, he's gone 6-3-0 with a 2.13 GAA and .932 save percentage.