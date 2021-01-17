Markstrom posted a 32-save shutout in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Markstrom spent the last seven years in the Canucks' organization, so maybe he remembered all of their tricks from practice. Either way, his first home game as a Flame was a memorable one -- it was the Swede's sixth career shutout. Markstrom is in position to be one of the better goalies in the league this year. He could get another look at his former teammates if he draws the start in Monday's contest.