Markstrom (groin) agreed to terms on a contract with Calgary on Friday, Andy Strickland of Fox Sports Midwest reports.

Markstrom joins the Flames after putting together a solid 2019-20 campaign in which he posted a 23-16-4 record in 43 outings along with a .918 save percentage and two shutouts. The veteran netminder figures to immediately supplant David Rittich as the preferred option with Calgary and replaces the departed Cam Talbot.