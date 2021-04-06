Markstrom yielded five goals on 30 shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Markstrom's losing skid hit six games with the rough outing against the Maple Leafs. The 31-year-old dropped to 12-14-2 with a 3.02 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 28 appearances. The Flames as a whole are in a tailspin, and Markstrom hasn't been able to bail them out. They're back in action Saturday versus the Oilers, which gives head coach Darryl Sutter a few days to work some things out in practice.