Markstrom allowed four goals on 28 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

The Flames didn't put in a good effort from top to bottom, and that included Markstrom taking his fourth straight loss in goal. He's given up 13 tallies over those four contests, though he likely should have done better against one of the NHL's weakest offenses Thursday. The 32-year-old dropped to 13-13-5 with a 2.86 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 33 appearances this season. Dan Vladar will likely get the start Friday in Seattle before the Flames' bye week starts.