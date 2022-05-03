Markstrom is poised to tend the twine at home versus Dallas for Tuesday's Game 1 matchup, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom is coming off a career year in which he set new personal bests in wins (37), shutouts (nine) and GAA (2.22). Based on his regular-season numbers, Markstrom should be among the Vezina Trophy nominees. In his three clashes with Dallas this year, the netminder went 1-0-1 with a .878 save percentage, not exactly the best track record heading into the postseason series.