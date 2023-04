Markstrom is expected to start on the road against Vancouver on Friday, according to Jeff Paterson of the Sekeres and Price podcast.

Markstrom has a 21-20-10 record, 2.94 GAA and .892 save percentage in 53 contests this season. He stopped 32 of 33 shots in a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Canucks have been red hot lately, winning 10 of their last 13 games to push their record up to 34-34-6.