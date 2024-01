Markstrom is set to start on the road against Arizona on Thursday, Eric Francis of Sportsnet reports.

Markstrom saved 30 of 33 shots en route to a 6-3 victory over Ottawa on Tuesday. He's 11-11-2 with a 2.68 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 24 outings this season. The Coyotes rank 23rd offensively this year, so this is a favorable matchup for Markstrom.