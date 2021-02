Markstrom (upper body) isn't expected to suit up for Thursday's game versus the Senators, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

David Rittich will make a third straight start. Rittich has played quite well over his last two starts, so there's no reason to rush Markstrom back at this point. Artyom Zagidulin will serve as the backup for the time being.