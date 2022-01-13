Markstrom (undisclosed) is on track to start between the pipes in Thursday's home game versus Ottawa, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom struggled in his last start last Thursday against the Panthers, surrendering six goals on 45 shots en route to a 6-2 defeat. The 31-year-old goaltender will try to shake off that poor performance and get back in the win column in a favorable home matchup with a Senators squad that's 4-9-2 on the road this year.