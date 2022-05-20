Markstrom is the projected home starter for Friday's Game 2 versus Edmonton, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom struggled in Wednesday's high-scoring Game 1 against the Oilers, surrendering six goals on just 28 shots, but he was still able to come away with a win thanks to the eye-popping nine goals of support his teammates provided him. The 32-year-old netminder will try to help the Flames take a 2-0 series lead by shooting for his sixth win of the postseason in a rematch with the same Edmonton squad Friday.