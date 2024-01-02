Per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com, Markstrom was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, putting him on track to guard the road goal against the Wild on Tuesday.

Markstrom was a little shaky in his last start Sunday against the Flyers, surrendering three goals on 31 shots, but he was still able to come away with a win thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. He'll try to grab his 10th victory of the season in a middling road matchup with a Minnesota team that's averaging 3.29 goals per game at home this season, 15th in the NHL.