Markstrom is set to start in Thursday's road game against Anaheim, per Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett.

Markstrom stopped 33 of 34 shots in a 3-1 win over Florida in his last start Monday. He's 7-8-2 with a 2.83 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 17 contests in 2023-24. Anaheim is tied for 28th offensively this year with 2.68 goals per game.