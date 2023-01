Markstrom is set to guard the road net Tuesday versus St. Louis, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Markstrom allowed three goals on 11 shots in 20:35 of ice time before being pulled from Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago. He's 13-10-4 with a 2.80 GAA and .894 save percentage in 29 contests this season. The Blues have won three of their last four contests, pushing their record up to 20-18-3 this season.