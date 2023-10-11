Markstrom is set to guard the home crease Wednesday versus Winnipeg, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Markstrom had a 23-21-12 record, 2.92 GAA and .892 save percentage in 59 contests last year, but he'll look to bounce back this season. The 33-year-old goaltender was far more effective in 2021-22, finishing with a 37-15-9 record, 2.22 GAA and .922 save percentage in 63 starts.