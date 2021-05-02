Markstrom allowed two goals on 27 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers. The last two goals were empty-netters.

The Oilers used Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the same line, and Markstrom wasn't able to silence them for a second straight game. The Swede dropped to 18-18-2 with a 2.67 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 38 appearances this season. The Flames haven't been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, but their hopes are dimming -- Markstrom could see a lighter workload once they are officially out of the running.