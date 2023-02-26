Markstrom allowed four goals on 22 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Markstrom gave up goals on the first two shots he faced, and the Flames didn't have enough success against Alexandar Georgiev to cover that damage. This was Markstrom's second straight loss, and he's won just two of his last nine outings. For the season, the 33-year-old Swede is at 15-15-7 with a 2.96 GAA and an .888 save percentage through 39 outings. The Flames appear to be in a win-and-stay-in mode with goaltending, so it seems more likely Dan Vladar gets the nod in a tough matchup Tuesday versus the Bruins.