Markstrom allowed two goals on 23 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Markstrom extended his winning streak to three games, though the Ducks offered more of a challenge than the Sharks did in his previous two outings. He's allowed more than three goals just once in eight games in December. The 32-year-old goalie improved to 11-8-4 with a 2.84 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 24 outings, though his numbers are trending in the right direction. The Flames have a back-to-back right after the holiday break as they host the Oilers on Tuesday and visit the Kraken on Wednesday. Markstrom and Dan Vladar should once again split those starts.