Markstrom allowed two goals on 23 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Markstrom extended his winning streak to three games, though the Ducks offered more of a challenge than the Sharks did in his previous two outings. He's allowed more than three goals just once in eight games in December. The 32-year-old goalie improved to 11-8-4 with a 2.84 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 24 outings, though his numbers are trending in the right direction. The Flames have a back-to-back right after the holiday break as they host the Oilers on Tuesday and visit the Kraken on Wednesday. Markstrom and Dan Vladar should once again split those starts.

More News