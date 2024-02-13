Markstrom did his part, stopping 29 of 30 Ranger shots in the Flame's 2-0 loss on Monday.

The loss snaps a four-game win streak for Markstrom, but the .967 save percentage in Monday's game still looks pretty good. He continues to be one of the most reliable goaltenders this season, with a .925 save percentage or better in nine of his last 12 starts, including the last five straight contests.