Markstrom allowed two goals on 26 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Markstrom entered Sunday 0-4-2 over his previous six games, but the Flames' explosive start to the third period helped him get back in the win column. The 32-year-old has allowed more than three goals just once in his last eight outings. He's now at 9-8-4 with a 2.88 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 22 contests this season. It appears Markstrom has reclaimed the No. 1 job he briefly lost to Dan Vladar, though the former's season numbers remain rather pedestrian.