Markstrom made 25 saves in a 5-1 loss to the Penguins on Saturday. He allowed four goals.

The game was a duel until almost the end of the second period when Matthew Coronato scored to put the Flames up 1-0. But then Markstrom surrendered two Pens' goals in the first 41 seconds of the third, and the proverbial flood gate opened. Markstrom is 1-1 with a 3.57 GAA and .892 save percentage to start the season. He needs to quickly rebound from a season to forget, and to justify his $6 million AAV through 2025-26.