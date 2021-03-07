Markstrom gave up three goals on 33 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Markstrom let a couple of leads slip away, but it could be argued Connor McDavid simply willed the Oilers to victory in a battle between scuffling teams. The 31-year-old Markstrom dropped to 8-7-1 with a 2.89 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 16 outings. The Flames return home to face the Senators on Sunday, but David Rittich will likely start that contest as Markstrom eases back into action from missing two weeks with an upper-body injury.