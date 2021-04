Markstrom will start in Saturday's home game versus the Canadiens, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Markstrom won Friday's game versus the Canadiens, stopping 18 of 20 shots. He's been outstanding against the Habs this season with a 5-1-0 record and a .952 save percentage, so the Flames will go back to him on the second half of back-to-back games. The Canadiens have posted a 2-4-0 record over the last six games while averaging 1.7 goals.