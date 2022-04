Markstrom will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game versus the Coyotes, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Markstrom struggled in his last start Thursday against Vegas, surrendering four goals on just 17 shots before being replaced by Dan Vladar in the second period of the eventual 6-1 loss. He'll try to shake off that lousy performance and secure his 35th win of the season in a favorable home matchup with a free-falling Arizona team that's lost five straight contests.