Markstrom will defend the home net in Saturday's game against the Oilers, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Markstrom is tabbed for his first Battle of Alberta. The 31-year-old netminder has been fantastic this season, recording a .920 save percentage and a 2.37 GAA, but he sports a mere 4-3-1 record. Markstrom has a tough matchup on tap, however, as the Oilers have averaged 3.5 goals per game powered by the sheer dominance of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.